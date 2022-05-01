Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,923 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,212,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after buying an additional 4,741,300 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,164,000 after buying an additional 4,720,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,940,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.15.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $56.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.