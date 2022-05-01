Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 1,469 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 443.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $16.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $606.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,676. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $688.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.32 and a 52-week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 61,766.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

