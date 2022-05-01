Banco Santander S.A. Buys 1,070 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

Shares of AAP traded down $9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.46 and its 200-day moving average is $224.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.