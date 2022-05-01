Banco Santander S.A. Buys 20,924 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $55,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $180.46. 8,464,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,749,672. The company has a market capitalization of $474.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.43.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

