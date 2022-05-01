Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.