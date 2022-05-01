Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 33,158,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,457,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $1.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.20%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.