Banco Santander S.A. Has $8.03 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 110.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,599 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 1.47% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

GMF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.24. 15,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $137.12.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

