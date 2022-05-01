Banco Santander S.A. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,281,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,894,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 60,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

INVH traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. 7,926,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

