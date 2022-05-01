Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,766 shares of company stock valued at $27,909,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

NYSE:TRV traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $171.06. 1,329,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,170. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

