Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $775,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $7.04 on Friday, hitting $177.52. 2,605,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

