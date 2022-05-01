Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 1,997 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.43. 4,099,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.