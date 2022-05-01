Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 2,053 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,303,000 after acquiring an additional 131,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,938 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.00%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.28.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

