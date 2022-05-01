Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 97 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $5.18 on Friday, hitting $157.37. The stock had a trading volume of 926,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,943. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.74 and a 200-day moving average of $188.44.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.17.

Nasdaq Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.