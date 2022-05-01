Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,624 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $3,817,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.64. 9,199,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.48 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

