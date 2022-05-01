Banco Santander S.A. Sells 470,000 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 12,961,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,206,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $129.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.04.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

