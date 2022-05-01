Banco Santander S.A. Sells 723 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in AMERCO by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AMERCO by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in AMERCO by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $11.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $535.48. 54,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,868. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $578.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $523.94 and a twelve month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

