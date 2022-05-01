Banco Santander S.A. Sells 88,347 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,347 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 519,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. 3,918,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,806. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

