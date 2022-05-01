Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 248,901 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter.

ERUS remained flat at $$8.06 during trading on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

