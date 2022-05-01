Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $184.05

Shares of Bango plc (LON:BGO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.05 ($2.35) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.29). Bango shares last traded at GBX 181.50 ($2.31), with a volume of 146,942 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.82) price target on shares of Bango in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.06 million and a P/E ratio of 453.75.

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

