Bank of America Begins Coverage on Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 3.28. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.