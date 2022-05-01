Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of HCA Healthcare worth $212,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after buying an additional 879,114 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after buying an additional 723,733 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 415.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after buying an additional 289,130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,183,000 after buying an additional 215,831 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 608,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,247,000 after purchasing an additional 199,401 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $214.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $199.76 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

