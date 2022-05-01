Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $220,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 915,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 651.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 101,003 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $44.47 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

