Bank of America Corp DE Has $235.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $235,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,653,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33,918.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 348,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after acquiring an additional 346,984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 449.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 70,985 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 166,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $101.70 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.66.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

