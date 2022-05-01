Bank of America Corp DE Has $242.80 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 8.67% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $242,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 391.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $143.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.35. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $155.00.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.