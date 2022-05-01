Bank of America Corp DE Has $242.80 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 8.67% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $242,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 391.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $143.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.35. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.