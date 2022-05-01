Bank of America Corp DE Has $246.27 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.15% of Yum China worth $246,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $203,958,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $71,686,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,449,000 after buying an additional 829,687 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 3,451,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,505,000 after buying an additional 596,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

