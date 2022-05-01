Bank of America Corp DE Has $261.37 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,889 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of IQVIA worth $261,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 78.8% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $217.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.50 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

