Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.28% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $232,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,365.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN opened at $18.84 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.