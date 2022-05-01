Bank of America Corp DE Sells 20,652 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.61% of Copart worth $218,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart stock opened at $113.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average is $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

