Bank of America Corp DE Sells 761,082 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 761,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.33% of Fiserv worth $228,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 61,408 shares of company stock worth $6,368,570 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $97.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average is $101.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.