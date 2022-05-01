Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €6.00 ($6.45) to €6.30 ($6.77) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.45 ($5.86) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.60 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of BKIMF stock remained flat at $$6.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

