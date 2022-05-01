Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Banner has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banner has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banner to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Banner stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. Banner has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Banner by 30.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 57.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

