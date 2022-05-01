Barclays Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $363.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.65.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

