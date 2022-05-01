Barclays Trims AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Target Price to $13.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGNC Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.39.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 183,795 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 50,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

