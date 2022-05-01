Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Barnes Group updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

B stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,394,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,493,000 after acquiring an additional 202,363 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Barnes Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 47,862 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Barnes Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

