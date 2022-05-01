Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Barnes Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.83.

B stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

