Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Announces $0.67 Dividend

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6673 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. Basf has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.58.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.62 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Basf (Get Rating)
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.
