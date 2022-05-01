Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. Baxter International also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.12-4.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.62.

Shares of BAX opened at $71.06 on Friday. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.72 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

