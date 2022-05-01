BE Semiconductor Industries (BESIY) to Issue Dividend of $3.12 on May 9th

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 3.1198 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

BESIY stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 37.66% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $196.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.