Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) PT Lowered to C$2.70

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$3.35 target price on Bear Creek Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Shares of BCM opened at C$1.19 on Wednesday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$177.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.89.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.