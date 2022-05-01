Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Raised to GBX 650

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 615 ($7.84) to GBX 650 ($8.28) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.77) to GBX 541 ($6.90) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Beazley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Beazley from €585.00 ($629.03) to €500.00 ($537.63) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $551.57.

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

