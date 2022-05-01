Beefy.Finance Price Tops $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00152141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00030973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00327882 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00035589 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.