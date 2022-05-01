Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BLCM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

BLCM opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

