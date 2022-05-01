Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) to report $68.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.90 million and the highest is $75.99 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full-year sales of $329.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $334.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $400.77 million, with estimates ranging from $375.03 million to $426.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Benson Hill.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter.

BHIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Benson Hill stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 505,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

