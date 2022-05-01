Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.51.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.