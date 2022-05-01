Berry Data Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $650,952.68 and approximately $147,795.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.19 or 0.07347843 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

