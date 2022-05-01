Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $9.31 EPS

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $9.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 109.07% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Betterware de Mexico stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. 228,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.09 million and a PE ratio of 8.17. Betterware de Mexico has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

