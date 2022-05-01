BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) to announce $63.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $64.79 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $46.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $278.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.25 million to $283.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $338.83 million, with estimates ranging from $330.50 million to $350.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,721. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.85.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $76,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,712. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,226,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after buying an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after buying an additional 711,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,003,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.