Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.14 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS.

BIO opened at $512.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.75. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $493.37 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 0.91.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $751.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

