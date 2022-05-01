Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.14 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS.
BIO opened at $512.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.75. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $493.37 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 0.91.
BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $751.50.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
