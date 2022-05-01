Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BRDS opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Bird Global has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Craft Ventures GP I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $166,271,000. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $137,437,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $75,919,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,443,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $23,356,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

