Biswap (BSW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $101.77 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Biswap coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biswap has a market cap of $232.40 million and $101.77 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00039147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.79 or 0.07267880 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 257,904,694 coins and its circulating supply is 220,490,009 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars.

